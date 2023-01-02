Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi in his message on the eve of New Year said that 2023 is a harbinger of good news to the Pakistani nation and we solemnly make a new pledge to forget our old enmities and dis­tribute love among one another. The CM prayed that the New Year brings economic, political stability and prosperity in the country. ”We pledge to work with more zeal and fervour for the progress of our dear home­land, adding that the mission to ensure the well-being of the people will continue. The objective which we adhere upon to serve the religion will further be taken forward. We have to make a pledge to learn from our past mistakes and move ahead with reformation in future. Hopefully, the New Year will rise with the good news and hope of a bright future, strong economy and progress of Pakistan.