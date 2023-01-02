Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed for taking strict action against flour sellers charging exorbitant prices from masses in the province.

Talking to media in Jamshoro, he said 350,000 bags of 10 kilograms each are being sold at the rate of 65 rupees per kilogram all over Sindh.

The Chief Minister said 95 percent flood and rain-submerged areas of Sindh have been cleared so far. He said some parts of Dadu district are still underwater and efforts are afoot to drain water from those areas.

The Chief Minister informed that the World Bank would lend two billion dollars to Sindh government for reconstruction of the rain and flood-damaged houses.

He said the provincial government would start releasing the first instalment of grant for reconstruction of homes from the next week.