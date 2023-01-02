Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Dense fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Frost is expected in Pothohar region during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad two degree centigrade, Lahore seven, Karachi thirteen, Quetta minus two, Gilgit minus three and Murree zero degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula minus two degree centigrade, Jammu seven, Leh minus thirteen, Anantnag and Shopian minus one degree centigrade.