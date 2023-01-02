Share:

SLAMABAD - cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan. Dense fog is likely to occur in Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Frost is expected in Pothohar region during Sunday morning. Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade, Lahore ten, Karachi thirteen, Quetta and Gilgit minus one and Murree one degree centigrade. According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while cold and dry in Jammu. Temperature recorded this morning. Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula one degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus fourteen, Anantnag three and Shopian minus one degree centigrade.