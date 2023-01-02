Share:

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Mana has directed the authorities concerned to take action against the smog SOPs violators to overcome the factors causing smog. According to Commissioner Office spokesperson, the authorities had been instructed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators of the orders issued by the government to control smog and fog. She informed that the Commissioner while reviewing the measures taken by the Environment Department for smog said that industrial units, brick kilns and transporters violating the rules should be dealt with iron hands. The crackdown should be accelerated and action should also be taken against those causing smog by burning crop residue and smoke-emitting vehicles.