LAHORE - Performance Audit Wing (PAW), Lahore has con­ducted courses on performance auditing in the perspective of IT environment, simulation exer­cises on presentation skills for PAC and other re­lated fields. Fifty three officers across the country attended the courses which were designed and conducted to improve and strengthen the skills of the participants under the supervision of the qualified trainers. The resource person explained the purpose and benefits of audit i.e value addi­tion by evaluating effectiveness of risk manage­ment on both IT and Organizational aspects, an independent assessment on whether the project has reached stated objectives & Identification of key risks early on in the project. The main areas covered in this short course were Introduction to IT, Impact of IT, Performance Auditing of IT Proj­ects, IT Program Management, The Importance of Auditing IT Projects, Purpose and Benefits of Audit Involvement, Performance Auditing in IT Environment and IT Audit Areas. Simulation Exer­cises for the public accounts committee (PAC) was successfully conducted. The main idea of these simulation exercises was to improve the presen­tation skills of PAAS officers. Topics covered in the course performance auditing cycle planning phase were introduction of PSR & its components, template of PSR, Risk assessment, Preliminary au­dit objectives & scope and audit issues of poten­tial significance.