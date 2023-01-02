Share:

The Customs Intelligence in Lahore on Monday took action against the smugglers and seized smuggled items worth Rs150m.

As per the details, the Customs Intelligence Director General (DG) Faiz Ahmad Chadhar directed to increase in the crackdowns on smugglers, under the supervision of Customs Intelligence additional Director (AD) Rizwan Bashir Kalyar 3 accused were detained during raids.

Smuggled branded shoes, cloth, petroleum jelly, and three luxury cars were also found among other items recovered from the accused.

Furthermore, Mr. Rizwan said, “As per the DG’s directions, there is a zero-tolerance policy for smugglers, and they have filed cases against three accused and detained them.”