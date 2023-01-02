Share:

KARACHI - A youth gunned down his divorced elder sister over domestic issues and fled the scene, police said on Sunday. According to details, 35-year-old Rukhsana d/o Mirza Jan after being divorced was staying with her parent’s home near Paracha graveyard, Qasba Colony Orangi Town Karachi. An exchange of hot words took place brother and sister over domestic issues after which accused Rashid gunned down Rukhsana and fled the scene. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where it was handed over to heirs after postmortem. The police after registering a case against the murderer started raids for his arrest.