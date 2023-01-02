Share:

LAHORE - Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) implemented on 1472 calls received on the helpline during this week. More than 250,000 people were checked during stop and search, while 30 accused involved in theft and robbery in­cidents were arrested. The teams also recovered eight motorcycles, four mobile phones and thou­sands of rupees in cash from their possession. During the crackdown on weapons, 15 pistols, five rifles, magazines and several bullets were seized. During the patrolling, the teams arrested 40 pro­claimed offenders , 60 court absconders and 42 habitual criminals during the same period. As many as 24 persons involved in one-wheeling, 10 in kite flying and six accused of aerial firing were also arrested.