SWAT - An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit parts of the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday. The national Seismic Monitoring centre (nSMc) confirmed that tremors were felt in Swat and adjoining areas of the city. The depth of the earthquake was 179 kilometres and its epicentre was in the Hindukush region. Felling the tremors, people came out of their houses reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. However, no casualty was reported so far. earlier on October 12, an earthquake of 3.9-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Khuzdar and adjoining areas. The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometres and its epicentre was some 80km away from Khuzdar in the west.