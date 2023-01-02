Share:

ISLAMABAD-The trickle-down effect of the ongoing economic crisis has also reached the Capital Development Authority as it has approached the State Bank of Pakistan to open letter of credit for Automatic Fare Collecting and Intelligent Transport System for the Metro Bus Service.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had inaugurated the orange line metro bus service running between Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport in his very first week in the office but in absence of a proper Automatic Fare Collecting and Intelligent Transport System.

In the beginning, CDA was running bus service free of cost on the directions of the Prime Minister but now it started the paid operations and collection of fare from the public manually.

The civic authority in the meantime had procured the services of a contractor for the implementation of said system, which is a mandatory requirement to operate any Mass Transit System.

The city managers had anticipated that the contractor will not only import the equipment but implement the system in four months but same couldn’t be materialised due to the current economic situation under which State Bank of Pakistan is not opening the LCs for different import items.

Now, forcefully, the Member Engineering CDA Syed Munawar Shah wrote a letter to the deputy governor of the State Bank and requested to provide necessary approvals in this regard.

He informed in his letter that in absence of an ITS system, the civic authority is sustaining significant financial loss while public is also facing lots of problems in using the service.

The letter further stated that CDA is receiving public complaints on regular basis but it is unable to resolve them because the authority doesn’t have the proper systems.

Member Engineering in his letter maintained that a Mass Transit System can be operated without having these systems and explained further that this specific project has not only the visibility to local residents of Islamabad but the international community as well because it connects different areas of Islamabad with Islamabad International Airport and the lack of these basic systems create a bad image of this project.

“We need your support for the required approvals so that this project can be implemented to provide relief to the public,” the letter reads further.

It is pertinent to mention here that the orange line is a flagship project of the federal capital and is being directly monitored by the Prime Minister’s office but unfortunately its import could not be made possible by the concerned quarters.