Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani says the entire nation is united against terrorism and nefarious designs of anti-state elements to impede ongoing progress will never succeed.

Strongly condemning the attack on a police checkpost in Shehbaz Khel area of Lakki Marwat district, he said the sacrifices of security forces for sustainable peace in the country will not go in vain.

Expressing his heartfelt sorrow over the loss of precious life in the attack, the Chairman sympathized with the bereaved family of the martyred constable.

He said such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and our determination to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Sadiq Sanjrani said Pakistan is determined to fight terrorism to ensure peace and tranquility in the region.