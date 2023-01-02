Share:

Some things never change in this country. Pakistan has faced double jeopardy, first paying a subsidy to export estimated surplus sugar production, only to import it later at higher international market prices. Even when Pakistan faces its worst economic crisis, with the possibility of default and an escalating debt crisis, haunting this country, once again sugar will be exported and the ECC has approved it. Special interest groups and vested interests of a few, more powerful than the state, seem to prevail, as they have for decades in this country. Other than the JKT group, who refused to blackmail, the sugar cartel refused to buy sugar cane from farmers, unless permission is given for exporting sugar, which they claimed to be in surplus. The sugar mills owned by foundations, which enjoy tax exemption, should not have joined this cartel, which refused to buy sugarcane from farmers.

We have been told by the federal government that recent floods had devastated sugar crops by impacting the sugarcane-producing areas and there would be at least a 25% drop this year. During the over three-year PTI rule, and even during the tenure of their predecessors, those in government had approved export based on arguments of surplus production by the PSMA powerful cartel. All PDM parties, including PPP, PMLN, JUIF, etc., had launched a campaign against PTI. This was when floods had not ravaged crops. At a time when Pakistan faces the prospect of default and food shortages, following the devastation by recent floods, it was expected that National Interest would prevail over the greed of a few. But alas! This is what happens when individuals with split loyalties are allowed to hold elected and paid public offices, where the fate and destiny of over 225 million Pakistanis are decided.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.