The first phase of anti-polio drive kicked off in six southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to details, more than one million children below five years old will be administered polio vaccine and Vitamin A supplements in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D.I. Khan, Tank and South Waziristan.

The provincial government has chalked out a special strategy to eliminate the virus from southern districts where most cases were reported last year.