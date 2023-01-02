Share:

KHAIRPIR-The water of last year’s unprecedented floods still standing in flood-hit areas of Sindh province. Federal government has received reports on floodwater drainage from province, sources said. The water could not be completely discharged from flood-stricken areas and water still standing in 10 districts, sources said.

Floodwater still standing in Khairpur, Badin, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Umarkot, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushehro Feroz districts of Sindh, according to sources. They, however, said that 85 percent water drainage has been completed in flood-hit areas of the province. According to sources, six-inch to two-feet deep floodwater still standing in flood ravaged districts of Sindh.

Floodwater also standing in Sohbatpur and Jaffarabad districts of Balochistan. Around one-foot-deep water standing at some places in Sohbatpur and Jaffarabad districts.

The water has been completely drained out from flood-hit areas of KP and Punjab, according to sources. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in December claimed that flood water from eighty percent affected areas has been drained out while efforts are being made to ensure revival of educational activities in the province.

He said a donor’s conference will be held next year so that the flood-affected people are compensated in a better way. It is to be mentioned here that flood affected people have filed petitions in Sindh High Court circuit bench Sukkur over failure of district officers in floodwater drainage from various areas of Sukkur, Khairpur and Naushehro Feroz districts. “The water has been standing for last four months even it has not been drained out from schools,” Advocate Shabbir Shar told to the court. More than 33 million people in Pakistan affected by the flooding, brought on by record monsoon rains amplified by climate change.

Sindh was the most affected province in unprecedented floods, which made millions of people homeless.