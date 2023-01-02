Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that a Foreign Minister’s job is to remain in contact with foreign countries and FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was doing his duty well. PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, rejected Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haque’s criticism on Bilawal’s foreign trips. “Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s foreign visits are disturbing for Sirajul Haque. These visits are naturally irritating for (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief) Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister narendra Modi. no the JI leader is also feeling pain,” Kundi said. He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also the PPP Chairman- identified Modi as a butcher at the global level. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the only foreign minister of Pakistan who bears the expenses of foreign trips himself,” he added. Kundi said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made many countries friends of Pakistan in a short time. “Mr Siraj-ul-Haq, you had a partnership with Imran Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw. Extremists softened in Imran Khan and Jamaat-e-Islami partnership,” he contended. Earlier, JI chief criticized Bilawal for going on back-to-back foreign tours and ignoring the people’s problems back home.