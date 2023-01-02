Share:

LONDON-King Charles has been warned for more fire from his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle in the future. According to the Daily Star, royal expert Daniela Elser has warned the King to expect more from California-based royal couple in the future after their Netflix series and Harry’s memoir Spare. Daniela warned the monarch that Harry and Meghan look set to continue revealing more about the King and the royal family. She said, “There is also the fact that the Sussexes’ money-making ventures have largely hinged, thus far, on their willingness to liberally dish the royal dirt, and it’s hard to see this changing. “All of this essentially translates to Charles taking even more fire from his son and daughter-in-law in the future, and yet he is largely hamstrung as to how to respond. If he publicly pushes back, it just gives oxygen to the PR fire, but if he says nothing, he neither challenges their accusations nor seems to care.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, Meghan is also preparing for her own memoir after Harry’s Spare. She is planning on leaving “no stone unturned” as she “contemplates” writing her tell-all. Whereas, King Charles is currently being called out for his ‘hypocrisy’ in terms of understanding the plight of the common man during Britain’s living crisis. This allegation has been issued by royal author and commentator Omid Scobie. As per a report by Express UK, Mr Scobie believes “It seemed rather hypocritical for the King to express sympathy and concern for difficulties faced by the nation he serves when, just a week prior to recording his message at Windsor Castle, he had quietly made a dramatic U-turn on plans for ‘cut-price’ coronation celebrations.” This also comes shortly after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised a coronation that will showcase the “best of Britain” and Mr Scobie argued that the £100million cost will be double that of his mothers’. At the same time, however, “Despite the estimated increased cost, Charles’ ceremony will be shorter and last between one and two hours (as opposed to his mother’s three-hour event) with rituals considered outdated or cumbersome cut to allow for the reduced run time.” “There are also expected to be far fewer attendees at the 2023 coronation: 2,000 compared to 8,000 at the late Queen’s.”