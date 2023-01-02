Share:

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 3,300 on Monday and was sold all time high at Rs187,200 against its sale at Rs183,900, the last trading day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs2829 and was sold at Rs160,494 against Rs157,665; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs147,119 against its sale at Rs144,526, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola increased by Rs30 to Rs2,100 whereas that of ten-gram silver went up by Rs25.71 to Rs1800.41.

The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $1824, the association reported.