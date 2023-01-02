Share:

LAHORE - Google celebrates New Year 2023 with a special doodle. In Pakistan like world welcomes 2023. According to the Gregorian calendar, January 1 is the first day of the year. People around the world welcome the New Year by spending time with their loved ones. Google Doodle for New Year shows 2022 turning into 2023 as firecrackers burst. The firecrackers burst around shopping mode Google’s logo. The alphabets of the shopping mode Google logo have been represented as New Year decorations. Digits of 2022 and 2023 have eyes and mouths to personify them as humans. When one clicks on the New Year shopping mode Google Doodle, a new web page loads showing search results for ‘New Year’s Day 2023’ as confetti showers on the screen.