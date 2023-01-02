Share:

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government delegation on Monday left for Karachi to address the reservations of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) regarding the delimitation of local government constituencies in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Sources said that the delegation comprising Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Malik Ahmad Khan (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz), Sardar Khalid Magsi (Balochistan Awami Party), Tariq Bashir Cheema (Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid), and Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidri (Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl) left on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s special plane.

Earlier, MQM-P convener, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui sounded the alarm for the incumbent government and threatened to quit the government if its demand of delimitation of local government constituencies in Karachi and Hyderabad was not accepted before January 15.