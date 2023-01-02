Share:

KARACHI - Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain has said that the government needs to now focus on the economy instead of keeping an eye on the opposition. In a statement, he said the economy can be brought back on track in some time and relief can be provided to the people if the IMF conditions are fully implemented.