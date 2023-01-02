Share:

The government is taking several steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways to provide maximum facilities to the masses.

An official of Pakistan Railways, told APP that on the directives of Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Pakistan Railways is all set to resume Green Line Passenger Train operations from Islamabad to Karachi in mid of this month as a superior service to facilitate the passengers.

He said the train is comprised of two AC Parlor, five AC Business, six AC Standards and four to five economy class coaches.

It is also decided to provide the best traveling facilities in the Green Line train including the provision of high-quality food and keeping the ticket price at an affordable level.

Besides, a separate LCD will be installed on each seat of the AC Parlor.

To a question, he said Pakistan Railways is also going to expedite work to improve services in passenger trains as well as at major railway stations with the support of the private sector to address growing issues, especially related to cleanliness.