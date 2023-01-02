Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to the Prime Minis­ter Rana Mubashir Iqbal on Sunday said that Prime Minister Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif led federal gov­ernment was putting efforts to steer the country out of crises including economic inherited by the previ­ous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and bring betterment in peoples’ lives. Addressing the media at a gathering with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers at Khayaban-e-Amin here, he said the PML-N government during its pre­vious tenure had launched signifi­cant development projects besides carrying out motorways’ network across the country as Lahore to Suk­kur motorway project was started during this period, but when the PTI government came into power, it steered the country towards de­struction. The SAPM said that dur­ing the period from 2013 to 2018, the PML-N government under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif had overcome the electricity outage by putting in place effective measures to steer the country out of darkness as it added more than 11,000 mega­watt electricity into national grid. Rana Mubashir Iqbal said that as per international monetary institutions, the GDP growth rate was about 5.8 percent from 2013 to 2018 but when PTI chief Imran Khan came into power, he led the country towards ruin, adding that Pakistan’s debt doubled during the 44 months of Imran Khan’s government. Similarly, the PTI government had increased the circular debt of hundreds of bil­lions of rupees, which created more economic woes in the country, he maintained.

The SAPM said that previous PTI government had caused severe dam­age to the country as the PTI lead­ership had claimed that they would construct five million houses for poor and generate 10 million em­ployments but they were neither able to create a single employment nor construct any house.

The PTI had been badly exposed as now the people have been aware of its hollow slogans and agendas to plunder the national exchequer, he asserted. Rana Mubashir Iqbal said that Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had to face victimization and worst circumstances, when they were de­tained in jails during Imran Khan’s government, adding that now Im­ran Khan would be held account­able of his corruption in Toshakha­na case, “Farah Gogi” scam and a number of others.