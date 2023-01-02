Share:

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain said on Monday the government has set a goal of exporting one million workers to various countries around the world this year.

Addressing an award ceremony to graduate women in Peshawar, he said he had visited many countries, including Romania, Portugal, and Greece, to tap new opportunities, which showed great interest in importing manpower from Pakistan.

"This year, I am visiting the Middle East, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia to explore employment opportunities for the Pakistani youth," he added.

Turi said Malta, Poland, Hungary, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq had shown keen interest in importing manpower from Pakistan, and MoUs were being signed with many of these countries in this regard.

"Pakistani youth should avoid illegal immigration as such activities are not only dangerous but also tainting the country," the minister urged.

Expressing his delight at the completion of training course Turi said he was glad to know that dozens of women were trained and provided with tool kits during the 45- days, which would help them to lead in their professional lives and achieve economic independence.

"Pakistan People’s Party firmly believes in gender equality, which can only be achieved if women and men are given equal opportunities, rights, and responsibilities in all the spheres of life," he maintained.

The Minister said that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would extend the training sessions and programmes to all provinces and districts of Pakistan with the support of GIZ, Provincial TEVTA, and NAVTTC.