Higher Education Commission (HEC) and British Council Pakistan, under International Mobility Partnership (Pak-UK Education Gateway), have launched invitations for full proposals from UK and Pakistani universities for this partnership.

Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC) and British Council Pakistan has launched a joint program Pak-UK Education Gateway, which aims to enhance the partnership between the higher education sector of Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

In this partnership, UK and Pakistani universities will work together to develop higher education linkages between UK and Pakistan, the official sources told APP.

According to them, Pak UK Education Gateway Mobility Partnership for faculty and students provides flexible grants to UK higher education providers (HEPs) and Pakistani universities to design and deliver academically rigorous short-term mobility opportunities in Pakistan and the UK for faculty members and MS and PhD students from their respective institutions.

HEC and British Council Pakistan, in that regard, has launched invitation for full proposals from UK and Pakistani universities for this partnership, they added.

The proposal should address the Applicant Guideline document and Budget spreadsheet being shared separately.

HEC announced that the deadline for application is January 31, 2023.

For detail, the candidates are asked to visit the website for opportunities for the faculty mobility program https://www.britishcouncil.pk/about/jobs/going-global-partnership-pakuk-education-gateway-mobility-partnership-faculty.

There is also an opportunity for student mobility programme https://www.britishcouncil.pk/about/jobs/going-global-partnership-pakuk-education-gateway-mobility-partnership-students.