In Pakistan, overall 99 Private and 145 Public universities are registered with the Higher Education Commission (HEC). All these universities are following the “Policy Guidelines for Implementation of Uniform Semester System in HEIs of Pakistan”. Section 11.1 of the guidelines read “in each semester, students may be required to appear in quizzes, tests, midterms, final examinations, presentations (individual/group), group discussion, and submit projects/assignments/lab reports etc. These assignment marks (to be determined by the teacher concerned) will have different weightage contributing towards the overall assessment in per cent…” Some teachers use this authority and ask the senior students to mark the papers of the juniors and it has happened at Islamia College University and The Islamia University of Bahawalpur according to their enrolled students.

So, how should a paper be made and marked? It depends on the teacher. To whom should be given grace marks? It also depends on the teacher. Who should be the failure? To a greater extent, it also depends on the teacher.

It is because of these guidelines that university students can’t say a word against their teachers even when the teachers are not present there. These guidelines bound students to obey and surrender before their teachers. They can’t complain against their subject teacher even if he is not teaching well. And on the other side, the teacher teaches following the method he likes, especially, when the teacher is having a permanent job.

To mark the papers by a third party is a great option we have. The third party could be of two types. It could be the other teachers of the University with similar expertise to that of the concerned ones and the third party could also be the teachers of the nearby universities. By adopting such a policy, we may save our teachers from such types of blames and false allegations; and the students from the discussed and other types of blackmailing. It could also make all the HEIs corruption-free.

ABDUL SALAM,

Islamabad.