LAHORE - Hammad Azhar, General Secretary of Central Punjab, while addressing the rally organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore from Azadi Chowk to Chowk Yatimkhana against infla­tion, said that rallies will be held in every street and neighborhood. The people of this country will never for­give those who condone theft. People are fed up with inflation, immediate elections should be held in the country. Inflation has severely affected the com­mon man, the rulers have increased the problems of the people instead of reducing them. Big robbers, thieves and looters are getting relief, he added. Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal while addressing the rally said, the difficult situation that Pakistan is going through has been brought here under a well-thought-out conspiracy.

“ Today the poor cannot pay house rent, cannot eat medicine and bread, cannot pay child’s fees. Will live with true freedom, Aslam said. Adding to this he also stated that the shameless PML-N and PDM are afraid of the elec­tions, they are running away from the elections, they know that the nation is with Imran Khan. The poor man today cannot complete two meals a day.

Aslam believes that there is a con­spiracy to remove the current Punjab government and at­tempts are being made to give Punjab to imported rulers. They are trying to give the government of Punjab to those who have ev­erything abroad. Pro­vincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid while addressing the rally said, PTI’s grand rally against inflation has proved that La­hore is with Imran. Now the people will not forgive the price hikers in this country. A group of international crim­inals has been imposed on the entire nation. This den of thieves have always filled their coffers during their tenure, and do not care about the poor people. The corrupt individual imposed on the nation is constantly sucking the blood of the poor people. have been gifted with inflation Rising inflation, unem­ployment and utility bills have raised public outcry, Secretary Information PTI Central Punjab Andalib Abbas said in her address to the participants of the rally. PTI’s dis­trict Lahore Presi­dent Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood, General Secretary Zubair Ni­azi and Information Secretary Baht You­nis also addressed the rally and said we are great full to Zinda Dalan Lahore party officials and workers for their full participation in the rally. We will not sit down silent until the demise of federal government and the people get respite from this infla­tion. Lahore is the fortress of Tehreek-e-Insaf. Abrarul Haq, Yasir Gillani, Fa­rooq Khan, Abdul Karim Khan, Zulfikar Kaku, Malik Asif Bhandar, Haji Imtiaz Abdul Ghafoor Pappu, Afeef Siddiqui Saeed Khan and thousands of workers and officials and PTI workers from var­ious sectors of PTI participated in the demonstration. Provincial Health Min­ister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid also addressed the workers on Azadi Chowk and Yateem Khana and said the worst inflation by the federal government has broken the backbone of the people. 2023 is the year of struggle. We will continue our struggle against the imported govern­ment. The federal government is afraid of the general elections. Dr Yasmin also said, the federal government and the Election Commission attempted con­tempt of the Islamabad High Court by not holding the election. The election commission is not holding the elec­tions, why are they taking their sala­ries?, she asked. The federal govern­ment should feel shame the way it was imposed on the people. “Let me tell the big moustached Rana Sana ullah that we are not afraid of anyone. “Rana Sana ullah, you are hiding like cats”, she said. When your leaders come out of the house, people all shout slogans of “Chor Chor” ( thieves).