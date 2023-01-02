Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTi) chairman imran Khan has claimed that ex-chief of army staff (cOAS) general (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s ‘setup is still working in the establishment’. During an interaction with journalists here on Sunday, Khan, without taking the name of the army chief, said: “in Pakistan, the establishment is the name of one person.” Khan, who was removed from power through a vote of no-confidence in the national Assembly in April last year, said the former army chief did not want accountability in the county, hence, his relations with gen (retd) Bajwa turned worsened. Referring to a question, Khan said Bajwa was expressing solidarity with him after stabbing him in the back. Recalling his last meeting with the former army chief, Khan said gen Bajwa termed him a “playboy”, adding that he replied: “Yes, i had been a playboy.”The former army chief was against the rule of law in the country, Khan accused Bajwa. The former prime minister accused gen (retd) Bajwa of hiring the services of Husain Haqqani, former Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, for lobbying in the US