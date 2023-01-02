Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the party’s stalwarts to apprise masses of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) “failures” in a bid to stabilize the country’s economic situation.

Sources privy to the development said that the deposed premier presided over PTI’s spokespersons meeting at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The PTI chief during the meeting instructed stalwarts to boost the “anti-inflation drive” against the incumbent government and also directed to apprise the masses of their failures behind current economic woes, sources added.

Earlier, the former premier summoned a party meeting on January 8 to finalise the strategy for vote of confidence in Punjab.

Sources claim that the PTI has failed to reach a consensus on the matter and the trust vote faces further delay as PML-Q’s Moonis is on a foreign visit. They say the PTI and PML-Q alliance has no other option but to seek vote of confidence as per directions of Punjab Governor Baligur Rehman.

On the other hand, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan said on Monday they were firm on their decision to dissolve assemblies.

The PTI leader clarified that Imran Khan had not backtracked on his decision and reiterated that the assemblies would be dissolved on the PTI chief’s signal. He further said the provincial legislatures would be dissolved after addressing legal and constitutional complexities.