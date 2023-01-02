Share:

The Palestinian cause continues to enjoy greater prominence in recent times as it was reported that last week that the UN General Assembly has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to give an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories. The Hague-based court is the top court dealing with state disputes, and while its rulings are binding, the ICJ has no power to enforce them. The legal, social, humanitarian and other dimensions of the occupation have been well documented over the years so this is more a symbolic move than anything else, but it is encouraging to see a narrative being built up against the unchecked atrocities Israel has been guilty of.

As per reports, the request for a court opinion on Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories was made in a resolution adopted by the General Assembly with 87 votes in favor. Israel, the United States and 24 other members voted against, while 53 abstained. As expected, Israel has once again dismissed the legitimacy of any ruling that calls out the occupation for what it is, terming the UN as morally bankrupt in characteristic fashion. The last time the ICJ weighed in on the issue was back in 2014, when it ruled that an Israeli separation barrier was illegal. Tel Aviv of course rejected that ruling, accusing the court of being politically motivated.

The timing of this development is also interesting as it came a day after the swearing in of a new hard-right Israeli government that promises to expand Jewish settlements and pursue other policies criticized at home and abroad.

This is all the more important considering how the year 2022 has been extremely painful in terms of the scale of human loss, the increase in Israeli aggression, and the election of an extreme right-wing Israeli government that will further deny Palestinians their rights. According to official figures, 225 people were killed in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip over the past 12 months. There is some cause for optimism thanks to Arab and international solidarity with the Palestinian cause, which was most publicly displayed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Further, international organisations are now also demonstrating a better understanding of the demands and rights of the Palestinian people. This momentum should be built upon to apply pressure on Israel and its patrons to bring an end to the blatant double standards and oppression of innocent Palestinians.