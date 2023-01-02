Share:

.LAHORE - Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan has announced that the 2023 basketball activities in Karachi will begin on January 5, the birthday of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, with an exhibition match between Nusrat Bhutto XI and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto XI followed by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s birthday cake cutting ceremony. The 6th Commissioner Cup Girls and Boys Tournament will be held from January 29 to February 7, Kashmir Day Tournament on February 5, 8th Essa Lab Basketball Tournament from February 20-28, Inverex Trophy from March 10-18 and Ramadan Cup from April 3-16. Ghulam Muhammad announced that on February 8, the KBBA will organize a grand function in honor of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, where he will be conferred upon a Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gold medal for his services for sports. The representatives of several sports, including basketball, POA President Lt Gen Arif Hasan (R), foreign diplomats and some foreign sports players and organizers will graced this event with their presence.