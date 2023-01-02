Share:

A man is known by the company he keeps. Come to think of it, a man is also known by the company he doesn’t keep. Breeding animosity reflects one dimension of human psychology as it adds spice into an otherwise bland relationship. Similarly, a country is known by the kind of enemies it keeps. Most of the time, it is your choice. However, sometimes, avoidance of animosity is not a choice. For instance, China believes in economic prosperity and the absence of animosity. But in pursuing its developmental policy, it has earned a number of unwarranted enemies. Jealousy applies to countries as well. Interestingly, they call it ‘competition’.

No one needs enemies. But at an acute sub-conscience level, humans are prone to make enemies. Realpolitik demands and requires keeping animosities alive perhaps to advance a country’s overall agenda. Resultantly, one ends-up fighting battles that were never supposed to be fought. Ironically, a time comes when one doesn’t know the real reasons of animosity but continues fighting any way.

Pakistan is one such country. It has all kinds of possible enemies that it is “at war” with since independence. The first category is the time-proven, hard-core enemy. Even after sharing history, language, culture and cuisine, India falls in this category. Both countries have fought wars on one pretext or the other but have not come to terms with ground realities. Such animosity may last for centuries even if geography changes its course for ever. Sharing common borders could be one of the natural causes of rifts. But then, Pakistan shares borders with Iran as well. Both differ in opinions on may regional and bilateral matters but they do not treat each other as enemies.

Perspectives may differ but one is at a loss to understand why Israel is considered Pakistan’s enemy. Yes, you may mention religion, Arab wars, Palestine, OIC and Pakistan’s eternal allegiance with all Muslim countries as reasons enough to see Israel as enemy. However, the developments in recent years particularly Israel’s growing ties with a number of Muslim countries reflects an entirely different scenario. As the Middle East crisis continues, clearly, such ties have been based on respective national interests. On the other hand, the collective stance of Muslim Ummah on matters of Pakistan’s vital interests has not gone beyond lip service. All the more reason why, there is a need to revitalize Islamabad’s foreign policy to make it more pragmatic.

The third category denotes a love-hate relationship. Pakistan used to be a major non-NATO ally and a strategic partner of the US. Only recently, being at the forefront of America’s war on terror, Pakistan was treated as one of the ‘most wanted’ country in either of the two senses. The US would never acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices as it ‘paid’ for the services rendered. Ever since Kabul was overtaken by the Taliban, the US policy with regard to counter-terrorism seems to have drifted away from the region although concerns would be shown on IS-K, TTP, Daesh and Al-Qaida. Noting Washington’s recent statements, one would realize the true nature of this love-hate relationship. There would be encouraging statements on countering terrorism while maintaining complete silence on Pakistan’s economic needs. The fact that Secretary Blinken did not meet FM Zardari and instead preferred to have a telephonic conversation is indicative of at least one fact. America’s punishment mode has not dissipated yet and Pakistan may have to wait indefinitely in its pursuit of mending ways with its erstwhile strategic partner. Meanwhile, opinion is divided on whether the US is Pakistan’s enemy or friend.

Friendly countries such as Iran, KSA and UAE fall in the fourth category. Gradually, Pakistan has lost few of its erstwhile steadfast friends due to mishandling of foreign policy issues. There is a serious lack of understanding on the sea-change being experienced by the region. One wonders if the Foreign Office had prepared a summary of options for the PM’s approval on developments such as the UAE’s recognition of Israel or Iran’s nuclear programme in the context of Pak-Iran relations or for that matter the fate of the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project. An offer of mediation between KSA and Iran was at best a stale joke.

Then there is Russia. Since the days of Sputnik to Khan’s meeting with Putin the day the Ukraine war was started to the recent offer of buying oil and diesel, it has been difficult for Pakistan to categorize Russia. Is Russia our friend? But no, it is our worst enemy’s strategic and defence partner. How could it be our friend? But wait. It was Russia that gave us the Steel Mill and keeps helping us quietly at various multilateral forums in different ways. But no, an enemy’s friend is an enemy. Russia cannot be our friend unless it helps us resolve the Kashmir dispute. Meanwhile, no one even bothers to think what Pakistan has to offer to Russia in return for any political or economic favour...!! Islamabad’s neutral stance on Ukraine is well understood in Moscow.

There are no permanent friends and foes in international relations. Today’s friends can be tomorrow’s enemies and vice versa. Nevertheless, one needs to know one’s friends and foes at a given time. Secondly, knowing your friend is as important as knowing your enemy. It is important to note that making this distinction is the first step towards awareness. It is not the end of the road. Adequate follow-up actions are needed to safeguard your national interest in the best possible way. Regrettably, Pakistan is still roaming about the first step of awareness. Devising appropriate strategies to deal with friends and foes is not even in sight. Hence, ad-hoc policies are resulting in ad-hoc outcomes. In the absence of ideas, resources and actions, the rhetoric of peace does not make any sense. So much so, that to have peace, Pakistan is still talking to friends for help. Many years ago, Desmond Tutu observed, ‘If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies.’