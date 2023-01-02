Share:

LAHORE - President Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Secretary Wasim Anwer, General Body and Executive Committee have lauded Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi for restoring the Regional and District Bodies according to the PCB Constitution 2014. Shahrez said: “Mr. Najam Sethi has won thousands of hearts by restoring the department, regional and district cricket along with elected setup which was declared defunct on 19th August 2019 by the then Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani.” He said that grassroots level cricket and international cricket of Pakistan were going down since August 2019 by enforcing undemocratic PCB Constitution 2019. He added that Najam Sethi and other Management Committee Members especially Sheikh Shakil Ahmed and Aizad Hussain Sayid has guts to lead Pakistan cricket in real manners