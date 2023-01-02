Share:

PESHAWAR - District Police Officer (DPO) Swat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur on Sunday told district police that maintenance of law and order and cleansing society of the menace of narcotics is their top priority. The DPo was addressing a Khuli Kachehri (public hearing) in Police Station Utror, district Swat on the first day of the new calendar on Sunday. The DPO said that cooperation of the general public is essential in the maintenance of a peaceful environment and prevention of the menace of narcotics to protect youth from this deadly business