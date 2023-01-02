Share:

SHENYANG-Liaoning province in northeast China saw a major onshore wind power project connect to the state grid and go into operation on Saturday.

The 400,000-kw wind power project can provide 1.13 billion kilowatt hours of clean electricity every year, which can satisfy a whole year’s power demand for nearly 600,000 households.

The project can help save 345,000 tonnes of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 912,000 tonnes annually, said the northeast branch of the State Power Investment Corporation Limited, the project’s investor and builder. With a gross investment of over 2.2 billion yuan (about 316 million US dollars), the project has 80 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 5 megawatts, in addition to a 220-kilovolt booster station.

This is the first major new-energy project completed by the State Power Investment Corporation in Liaoning during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025). The company plans to build more new-energy bases in Liaoning and neighbouring Inner Mongolia and increase its installed capacity of clean energy to 6 million kilowatts before the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan period.