MUZAFFARGARH - A man was allegedly stabbed to death after repeated blows of a sharpedged weapon over a land dispute at Ghazi Ghaat Super on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, getting information through emergency helpline 1122 about a dispute between two groups over a land issue near Government High School Ghazi Ghaat Super.

The rescue officials reached the spot and recovered an injured 40-year-old man who was identified as Muhammad Iqbal s/o Ghulam Muhammad. Rescue sources said that the injured succumbed to injuries as he was stabbed with repeated blows of any sharp-edged weapon. The body was shifted to Rural Health Centre Qasba Gujrat, however, the police concerned have conducted the autopsy and started the investigations into the incident.

DACOITS ALLEGEDLY LOOT GOLDSMITH’S SHOP AT SANAWAN

Three armed dacoits allegedly looted gold ornaments worth Rs one million from a goldsmith shop at Sanawan, here on Sunday.

According to police sources, three armed dacoits entered into shop of goldsmith Shahid. They alleged looted gold ornaments worth over Rs one million and managed to escape. The dacoits also rendered Shahid injured when he offered resistance to foill the dacoity bid.