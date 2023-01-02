Share:

QUETTA - Prin­cipal Government Girls College Mithri Sohail Domki said the teaching, research and quality education of Mir Chaakar Khan Rind University Sibi (MCKRUS) met with the professional re­quirements of the modern age.He expressed these views dur­ing his visit to varsity accompa­nied by other teaching faculty of the college. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah and other fac­ulty members welcomed the delegation of the Government Girls College Mithri. The del­egation was briefed about the positive steps taken in respect to higher education among the boys and girls of the area.