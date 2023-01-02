Share:

Karachi-Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic Bank, has launched Meezan Visa Infinite Card – the top most debit card among the cards portfolio offering one of the highest limits and greatest benefits to premium customers of the Bank.

As the most celebrated card, it provides a wide range of features and discounts both locally and internationally. The new card complements the lifestyle of elite customers by offering excellent value through exclusive travel perks including access to over 1,000 VIP Airport Lounges globally, 24-hour concierge access, and discount on car rentals in addition to various other international offers by Visa. Moreover, Visa Infinite Cardholders can also enjoy a wide range of specially crafted deals and discounts on local brands across Pakistan.

Commenting on the launch, Shariq Mubeen, Head of Alternate Distribution Channels at Meezan Bank, said, “The launch of Meezan VISA Infinite Card is aimed at providing the world-class, Shariah-compliant payment product to our most prestigious customers. With this card, we have seamlessly blended our exceptional banking services into the lifestyle needs of our elite customers. We are confident In Sha Allah that our customers will enjoy the exclusive benefits of this card both locally and globally.” About Meezan Bank: Meezan Bank is the leading Islamic bank of Pakistan and also one of the largest banks nationwide in terms of branch network as well as deposits. With a network of over 940 branches in more than 300 cities, it has largest Islamic banking network in Pakistan.

Meezan Bank has consistently been recognised as the Best Islamic Bank in Pakistan by numerous local and international institutions including its recognition as the ‘Best Bank – 2020’ by Pakistan Banking Awards – the most prestigious award in the country’s financial sector and by Islamic Finance News - Malaysia, Global Finance magazine - New York, Asset AAA - Hong Kong, Asiamoney – Hong Kong, The Banker – United Kingdom, South Asian Federation of Accountants, Islamic Finance Forum of South Asian Awards, – Dawn and IBP Pakistan, Employers Federation of Pakistan and CFA Association - Pakistan. The VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (formerly JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company) has upgraded the Bank’s entity rating to highest possible level of ‘AAA/A1+’. This rating denotes the highest possible credit quality, with negligible risk factors, being only slightly more than for risk-free debt of the Govt of Pakistan.