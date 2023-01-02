Share:

KaRaCHI - The MQM-Pakistan has threatened to quit the PMl-N-led federal coalition government citing its disagreement with the PPP on the delimitation of constituencies in Karachi and Hyderabad. “Our party will quit the coalition government if the local bodies elections are held without carrying out fresh delimitations of the constituencies,” warned senior MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui yester while addressing a press conference here yesterday. He said that they received information through the media that the local bodies elections are going to be held on January 15. “We are not officially an ally of the PPP, but we entered into an agreement with the PPP related to the Sindh,” he added. “We will be compelled to hold the protest if our grievances are not redressed,” he announced. Maqbool said that his party was ready to contest the lb polls if they were held in a fair and transparent manner. “The delimitations of the constituencies are controversial. Dozens of meetings have been held with the leaders of the PPP in which we demanded them to immediately change constituencies of Karachi and Hyderabad.” While demanding the Election Commission of Pakistan to carry out fresh delimitations, Maqbool highlighted the pre-poll rigging attempt saying that union councils under the influence of MQM consist of 90,000 population while other UCs were created based on 20,000 to 25,000 people. “If the constituencies are not fixed then we will take to the streets and stage protests. It is up to the workers to decide whether to fight while staying in the government and or protest after leaving the government,” the MQM leader remarked. In this situation, he said, the party has to decide whether they should go to polls in alliance with the coalition parties or contest independently. His statement came a day after Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed optimism.