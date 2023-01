Share:

LAHORE - Murad Ali (KP) and Irfan Saeed Bhatti (Wapda) qualify for final of men’s singles event while Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) and Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) breeze into the women’s singles final in the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Championship being played in Hyderabad. In the men’s singles semifinals, Murad Ali beat Anjum Bashir (Army) 22-20, 21-17 while Irfan Saeed beat M Ali Larosh (Wapda) 21-18, 21-14. In the women singles semifinals, Mahoor Shahzad beat Alja Tariq (Army) 21-10, 21-8 and Ghazala Siddique beat Saima Waqas (Wapda) 21-10, 21-8. In the men’s doubles quarters, Raja Hasnain/Raja Zulqarnain, Irfan Saeed/Zunain Javed, Muqeet Tahir/Anjum Bashir and Murad Ali/Shoaib Riaz emerged as winners. In women’s doubles semifinals, Mahoor Shahzad/Ghazala Siddique and Alja Tariq/Sumiya Tariq were the winners.