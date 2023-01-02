Share:

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM), a coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab, has decided not to support Chief Minister Parvez Elahi in the trust vote.

The MWM announced the decision on its Twitter handle, stating that it had reservations on some steps taken by the chief minister. It said MPA Syeda Zehra Naqvi would not give the vote of trust to Mr Elahi.

The decision had been taken in line with the instructions of the party leaders, it said, adding that the PTI had been informed about the development.

CM Elahi is expected to seek a vote of trust from the provincial assembly before Jan 11 when the Lahore High Court (LHC) would hear the PML-Q leader’s petition against Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s order to denotify the chief minster.

At the last hearing, the IHC suspended the governor’s notification and reinstated Mr Elahi as chief minister.