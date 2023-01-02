Share:

The National Security Committee (NSC) will meet again on Monday (today) to take crucial decisions on terrorism and economic challenges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the National Security Committee (NSC) session which will be attended by civil and military officials.

On December 30, the National Security Committee (NSC) vowed to respond firmly to resurgent terrorism in the country and expressed the resolve that militants are enemies of Pakistan.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the participants of the meeting reviewed the country’s economy and law and order situation in detail.

The forum expressed an unequivocal opinion that Pakistan’s national interests will not be compromised and no one will be allowed to harm the national security.

“The basic interests of Pakistan’s survival, security, and development will be protected with great courage, consistency, and steadfastness.”

Paying rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs in the fight against terrorism, the forum expressed condolences and commiserated with their families and collectively prayed higher status in heaven for the departed souls.

The meeting expressed the resolve that militants are enemies of Pakistan.

“Entire nation is united on one narrative against terrorism and terrorists and those who challenge Pakistan will get a full force response,” it added.

It added that the NSC meeting will continue on Monday, January 2, in which further decisions will be taken in light of the proposals.

The decision to convene the meeting of the NSC was taken in a meeting between PM Shehbaz and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir on Thursday.

The meeting came after Pakistan recently witnessed a rise in terror incidents in Balochistan, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).