Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday Pakistan could avert the economic default, which is knocking at the door, if fresh elections are called in the country.

In a series of tweets, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had admitted deepening financial crisis but Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had turned a blind eye to what was happening in the country. The solution to the prevailing situation was fresh elections, he said while warning that default risk was imminent.

As the National Security Committee (NSC) is set to meet on Monday for key decisions, Mr Ahmed said the national integrity was linked with political, economic and social stability and hoped that decision would be taken in the civil-military leadership meeting.

He also lashed out at the coalition government for overspending funds on the cabinet members, adding that the IMF conditions were only for the poor segment of society. He said the rulers had stashed their wealth in foreign banks.