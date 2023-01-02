Share:

FAISALABAD - City Traffic Police (CTP) has conducted more than one million challans on violations of traffic rules and regulations during 2022. Giving some details, CTP spokesman said that violation of traffic rules was dangerous not only for the violators but for other road users too. Therefore, the CTP launched a vigorous campaign against violators of traffic rules and regulations and during 2022, the traffic wardens conducted more than one million challans and imposed total fine of Rs.400 million on the violators, he added.

DC VISITS FISH MARKET, DIRECTS FOR IMPROVING CLEANLINESS

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has visited the Fish Market near Novelty Bridge here on Sunday and directed for improving its cleanliness. After receiving public complaints against poor cleanliness condition near Fish Market beneath Novelty Bridge, he visited the site and expressed dismay. He called officers of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Metropolitan Corporation and Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) and other departments on the spot and ordered them to formulate an immediate plan to make the Fish Market clean.

He assigned the task and set a timeline to restore the sewage system in Fish Market. The DC was informed that disposal station of this area was out of order for a long time. Therefore, he directed WASA officers to discharge stagnant water immediately through sucker machines and this practice should continue on daily basis till the disposal station was made functional. He also directed the officers of Metropolitan Corporation to re-construct sewerage lines besides ensuring rehabilitation of road on urgent base.