ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Sweet Home (PSM) Blood Bank in collaboration with the Rawalpindi district administration organised a grand blood donation camp at Food Street Saddar Rawalpindi Cantt on the occasion of New Year to save innocent lives.

Head of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamarud Khan visited the blood camp and strongly encouraged the volunteers who donated blood.

Speaking on the occasion, Zamarud Khan said that the donation camp was far better than fireworks and other activities at the beginning of the new year. He said blood donation was a practical expression of love for humanity as well as a great act of worship.

He said in the year 2022, PSM Blood Bank collected more than 10,000 blood donations and saved more than 30,000 lives.

He said the blood bank was determined to collect another 25,000 blood donations in the year 2023.

He expressed his determination for expanding the blood donation campaign for the children fighting against thalassemia, hemophilia, and blood cancer. He expressed gratitude to all the donors who came to donate blood on the call and supported the noble mission.

On this occasion, while giving a briefing, Director Project Asad Bin Azam of Pakistan said that the team of PSM Blood Bank organised various camps to ensure free blood supply to deserving patients.

He said PSM Blood Bank was regularly delivering blood donations to PIMS Islamabad, Jameela Sultana Foundation Rawalpindi, Sundus Foundation Islamabad, and Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society Rawalpindi from thousands of patients are getting the benefit.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Marzia Saleem, Assistant Commissioner City Rawalpindi Shagufta Jabeen along with District Health Officer Dr. Naveed Qasim also participated in the blood donation camp and appreciated the social services of PSM Blood Bank and Zamarud Khan.