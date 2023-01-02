Share:

Cuba ought to be free and independent, and the government should be turned over to the Cuban people.

–William McKinley

On January 1, 1959, the Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista was forced to flee the country by the revolution led by Fidel Castro. In response, the US led multiple meetings discussing how to handle the situation best, as well as Castro himself. The US government had supported Batista who was a former soldier and a Cuban dictator who was in power from 1933 to 1944 and was able to secure power once again in the 1952 coup. After Castro and Che Guevara landed in Cuba to unseat the dictator in December 1956, the US continued to back Batista. Suspicious of what they believed to be Castro’s leftist ideology and worried that his ultimate goals might include attacks om the US and its international interests.