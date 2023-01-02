Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has delivered in this city in terms of restoration of law and order, development, and on top of it has given ownership to the city and its people, therefore he was sure that the Karachiites would elect its mayor in the upcoming local bodies elections. The Chief Minister made these remarks on Sunday while talking to the media persons at the conclusion of his visit to the city in which he inspected the ongoing construction of Malir Expressway, BRT Red Line, and Flyover and underpass at Gulistan-e-Jauhar. He was accompanied by Sindh Minister of Information Sharjeel Memon, Minister of Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, and Administrator KMC Dr Saif. Murad Shah, at the outset of his presser, extended new year’s greetings to the people of Pakistan, particularly of the province, and hoped the new year would prove to be the year of stability, socio-political and economic development, and an end to terrorism which has started emerging again. The CM said that when PPP had come to power in 2008 it had inherited the worst law & order. “Terrorism was at its peak and the extortion for which Governor has spoken was in a fashion which the PPP government, with its political commitment and will of the people of Karachi not only crushed the terrorist and its related activities but improved the rating of the city in the world crime index from number six 6 in 2014 to 128 in 2022,” the CM said and added people of this city know very well which party has served them in true letter and spirit. To a question, he said that Karachi Mayor would be of that party which would be elected by the people of Karachi, and “I am sure they would elect PPP because it has served them, and owned them.” Talking about the drainage system of the city, the Chief Minister said that in the past the roads used to remain submerged for many days when it had rained but after the development of the sewerage system and reconstruction of stormwater the rainwater disposed of well in time. Murad Shah announced that the Malir Expressway would be opened partially in August 2023 and after election, his party government would inaugurate it completely. The CM said that population of the city as reported has now reached almost 200 million. “Due to the phenomenal population growth, increase in vehicular traffic, congestion and traffic jam issues arise on major roads of the city, hence road users are facing inconvenience/hazards like wastage of time, fuel, environmental pollution, and accidents,” the CM said and added Karachi has two seaports, from where heavy vehicular traffic generates for the supply of oil, and other imported goods to upcountry, thereby adding an extra volume of heavy traffic on city roads up to super highway (Motorway M9) and National Highway N-5. The CM said that considering the situation in view, his government decided to provide the shortest alternate route to connect the Motorway with the city centre. He added that after a thorough study it was decided that the best option was construction of a 6-lane dualised expressway along the left bank of Malir River, starting from KPT Interchange near Qayoomabad and ending at Motorway (M9) at 50km, at Kathore. The CM visited the ongoing earthwork and construction of the EBM and Shah Faisal interchanges and at RD-15 of the expressway, he was given a presentation by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah and the concerned engineers.