iSLAMABAD - in the wake of the recent controversy around the detention of Afghan refugees — over 129 women and 178 children in Sindh’s jails, a petition has been filed in the national commission for human rights (nchr) urging it to restrain the federal government from detaining or forcefully deporting Afghan asylum-seekers. The petition, which has been filed under Section 9 of the nchr Act 2012, contends that under the law, those Afghans refugees whose applications for asylum are still pending before the Unhcr can neither be detained nor deported. To do so would violate the principle of non-refoulement which Pakistan is legally bound to respect under international human rights treaties, international customary law and numerous articles of the constitution of Pakistan. The petition was filed by Umer ijaz gilani, a practicing lawyer and a Pakistani citizen. He made the Federation through interior secretary, Dg immigration and passport, Ministry of Foreign Affairs secretary, Ministry of Safron chief commissioner Afghan refugees, national Database and registration Authority chairman and the country representative of the United national high commission for Refugees respondents.