ISlaMabaD - as Pakistan is currently witnessing a fresh wave of terrorist activities particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and balochistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday again summoned a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss important security issues. According to the PM Office, the prime minister will chair the meeting which would be attended by Minister for Defence Kh asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Foreign affairs Minister bilawal bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Marriyum aurangzeb. Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, army Chief General Syed asim Munir, Naval Chief admiral amjad Khan Niazi, air Chief Marshal Zaheer ahmed babar Sindhu, Director General ISI lt Gen Nadeem ahmed anjum, secretaries of Foreign affairs and National Security Division and other high ranking civil and military officials would attend the meeting. This is the second meeting in a week time as it had met last Friday. The earlier meeting had made proposals after suggestions from all stakeholders to handle the rising wave of terrorist activities in the country. Official sources told The Nation that the NSC is expected to take decisive actions against terrorists and their facilitators and their safe havens. The sources said that today’s NSC meeting will chalk out a clear roadmap to address the country’s security situation and fight against terrorism. The sources further said that the NSC meeting will accept clear directives on the country s economy and security, as well as endorse forceful actions against terrorists. The meeting will also present a new operation plan for the elimination of terrorists. Currently, Pakistan is witnessing an increase in terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and balochistan against security forces and civilians. last week, at least 15 people were injured in five different grenade blasts in Quetta and the province. In the past few weeks, Pakistan has dealt with terrorist attacks of various natures including the recently thwarted hostage situation by Pakistan army soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s bannu city where the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists seized control of the Counter-Terrorism Department’ (CTD) compound. The situation on the southwestern border has also been challenged with intense hostility by the Afghan border forces who have opened indiscriminate fire towards the civilian population near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan’s Chaman city. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made it clear that the state would not surrender or bow down before any terrorist outfit or organisation. He termed terrorism as a sensitive issue of national security, saying that collective thinking and action plan are needed in this regard. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir also said the military is determined to bring peace to the country and break the terrorist-facilitator nexus.