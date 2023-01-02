Share:

These days, there is a lot of discussion on the media and social media of Pakistan about audio leaks in which the former prime minister Imran Khan is allegedly talking to someone. If this audio call is examined, it is evident that there is a lack of morals and social standards among our political leaders, and there is a stark difference in their claims, statements and actions.

On the one hand, former prime minister Imran khan claims to build a Madinah state, on the other hand, his actions in personal life show that there is a contradiction in the words and actions of our political leaders, which prevents them from being a leader. If we look at the words and deeds of our past political leaders, the present political leaders seem dwarfs in front of them. Because in our country, every leader who gains a popularity among the people starts calling himself Quaid-e-Azam II, so these so-called Quaid-e-Azam II should also keep in mind that Quaid-e-Azam was a political leader on whom no one could accuse him of financial malfeasance, nor could anyone blackmail him morally. Otherwise, the British government tried everything to bend Quaid-e-Azam, but there was no such weakness of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the basis of which they would blackmail him and refrain from the demand to create Pakistan.

On the other hand, there is our current leadership today, sometimes the story of their family’s financial corruption is being revealed in front of the world in the form of an audio, sometimes their morally corrupt conversations are revealed, which shows unfortunately, that these political leaders neither in politics nor in personal life have such a role that they can be viewed as role models. Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan talks about corruption and ethics in every speech while his personal life is full of contradictions and it is not a life that can be followed or presented to our children.

Because there is no difference between the personal and public life of a leader, it is like an open book, in which everyone can take a look and know how their favorite political leader is leading a life so that their fans can follow it and rise to the heights.

Leave the state of Madinah, Imran Khan sahib does not get tired of giving us examples of America and Britain Democracy, so let us remind you that there was a similar case against former president of USA, Bill Clinton, on which he faced impeachment. He too could easily get rid of the Monica scandal by calling it his private life. He could have gotten away with it, but he apologized to Congress and the American people. The examples of America and Great Britain are easy, but when it comes to action, our political leaders who pat themselves on the back as scholars of politics and ethics, are actually dwarfs.

Our political leaders have to reflect on their behavior and raise themselves to higher level of morality so that people can look up to them as examples. It is the position of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that even today people aspire to be like him and want to touch these nobles in politics and follow his footsteps.

No one can attain the status of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by just calling himself Quaid-e-Azam II or by believing those who greet him and consider him as such. That there should be no fear of any audio or video leaks, this is the real success of a political leader from which our current political leaders are far away, regardless of their affiliation with any political party.